Watch Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Mock Their Marriage in Super Bowl 2022 Commercial

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost’s deepest thoughts might be best left in their heads, definitely not in a Super Bowl ad. The celebrity couple learns just how bad things could get if Amazon’s Alexa device actually could read their minds – and announce them to the world – in a new 2022 Super Bowl commercial.

In the ad, the Black Widow star’s sweet morning greeting to the Saturday Night Live star is met with Alexa announcing, “Ordering fresh mint mouthwash. Extra strength,” as Jost hides his nose in his pillow while a shocked Johansson tests her own breath. Later, Johansson’s “homemade” bread is exposed as being purchased from Whole Foods, and Jost’s lengthy rambling about getting a spray tan is drowned out by the noise of a blender, much to his wife’s relief.

While enjoying a movie night together, Jost asks his wife if she enjoys doing kissing scenes with her “hot” co-stars, to which she responds, “It’s the worst.” Alexa is there to tattle, however, turning on “Little Lies” by Fleetwood Mac after reading Johansson’s true thoughts on the makeout matter.

The celebrity couple was “very involved in the joke writing” for the commercial, Claudine Cheever, vice president of global brand and fixed marketing for Amazon, told Variety. “Celebrities work well for us when they will poke fun at themselves, and are willing to have fun with themselves rather than just show up and be themselves. It’s something we are always thinking about when we are casting,” said Cheever.

Jost and Johansson have never been afraid to poke fun at their relationship in the past, with the Weekend Update star offering insights into his family life after tying the knot with Johansson in October 2020. After welcoming their first child together, son Cosmo, in August, Jost revealed on Late Night With Seth Meyers that his mom didn’t exactly get on board with their baby name.

“My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was kind of like a hippie thing,” he said, joking that even after he and Johansson finalized the name legally, his mother tried her hardest to offer up alternatives. “She would call us after three or four days, she’d be like, ‘Cosmo.’ And she’d be like, ‘And now, is it final? Like, did you submit the birth certificate?’ And we’re like, ‘Oh, yeah, we did that at the hospital,’” he recalled. “She was like ‘OK, interesting. Because I was reading that there’s also a name Cosimo with an ‘I,’ so that could also be an option. Maybe Cosimo, that’s his real name, but then you can call him still Cosmo.’”