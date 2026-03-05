Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Today’ Show Future Revealed Amid Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie does plan on returning to the TODAY show.

Savannah’s co-anchors shared her “intention” of making her way back to the NBC morning show on Thursday as she remains on hiatus amid the search for her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones revealed Savannah’s plans for the future after she returned to Studio 1A for the first time in a month to thank her colleagues for their support during this difficult time for her family.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A,” Bush Hager said. “We got to see her this morning, and in her perfect way she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew.

“She said that she has the intention to return to the show,” she continued. “Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved. And she is beyond loved here. And so, we’re happy that she is home. I don’t know when she is actually returning to the show, but she was here and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

No specific date has been set for Savannah’s return, as she continues to focus on the investigation into her mom’s disappearance.

“I’m proud of Savannah, and I’m rooting for Savannah, and I know the strength that it would’ve taken to even just come in here and to be amongst all of us,” Jones added during Thursday’s broadcast. “I think her coming here just being able to be with us and for us to be able to hug her, I think it’s a step. I don’t know what’s ahead of us, but all I know is it’s a step.”

Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1 after last being seen by family the evening before. Investigators have since released images and footage of a masked suspect who was caught tampering with Nancy’s surveillance video system on the morning of her abduction.

Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 on ‘Today’ (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Savannah announced late last month that her family was offering a $1 million reward for Nancy’s return.



“We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope,” she said on Instagram at the time.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy,” the journalist continued. “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Encouraging people with information to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), Savannah urged, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, we are begging you to please come forward now.”