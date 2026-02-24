Savannah Guthrie Announces New $1 Million Reward for Recovery of Mom Nancy

Savannah Guthrie’s family is offering a new $1 million reward for the recovery of her mother as the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth week.

The TODAY show host, 54, took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce the new reward as she pleaded with anyone who had information about the whereabouts of her 84-year-old mother to come forward. The combined reward between the family and law enforcement now totals $1.2 million.

“So many people have been praying of every faith and no faith at all, praying for her return, and we feel those prayers,” Savannah said in a video shared Tuesday. “Please keep praying without ceasing. We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope.”

Savannah acknowledged that her mother may no longer be alive, continuing, “We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy.”

“If this is what is to be, then we will accept it,” she continued. “But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Encouraging people with information to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), even if they wish to remain anonymous, Savannah urged, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, we are begging you to please come forward now.”

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

The Guthrie family is additionally donating $500,000 to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children to help fund the search for other missing people.

“We also know that we are not alone in our loss,” Savannah said. “We know there are millions of families that have suffered with this kind of uncertainty.”

Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1, and investigators are currently looking to identify a masked suspect seen tampering with her surveillance video system on the morning of her abduction.