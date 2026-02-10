Savannah Guthrie Speaks of ‘Nightmare’ of Missing Mother in New Video

Savannah Guthrie has released a new video asking for help more than a week after the apparent abduction of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

In the fourth video released by the Guthrie family since Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1, the TODAY anchor said she had a few thoughts to share “as we enter into another week of this nightmare.”

“We believe our mom is still out there,” she said. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help.”

Savannah asked all of her followers, even the people who don’t live in Tucson, Ariz., to reach out to law enforcement “if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you,” adding, “We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

The journalist went on to thank everyone for their prayers, saying that she and her family believe that their mom “is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place.”

Nancy was reported missing from her home nine days ago, having last been seen the evening of Jan. 31. Police believe she was abducted from her home against her will. In the days following Nancy’s disappearance, several media outlets have received alleged ransom notes claiming to be from Nancy’s abductors, with the FBI revealing Thursday that it was investigating a note that listed Thursday and Monday as deadlines. On Friday, authorities also confirmed that they were investigating a “new message” concerning Nancy.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Savannah and her siblings had released three videos prior to Monday’s, the first of which included a message to Nancy’s abductors asking for proof of life.

“However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated,” the NBC personality said in the Feb. 4 video. “We need to know without a doubt that she’s alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

The third video, posted Saturday, featured Savannah addressing a possible request for ransom. “We received your message and we understand,” she said at the time. “We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”