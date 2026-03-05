Savannah Guthrie Returns to ‘Today’ Show for First Time Since Mom Nancy’s Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie made her return to the TODAY show studio on Thursday for the first time since her mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing last month.

Savannah paid a visit to Studio 1A on Thursday morning to thank her colleagues for all of their support as she’s been on hiatus amid the search for her mom.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Following Savannah’s visit, Sheinelle Jones and Jenna Bush Hager shared on Thursday’s broadcast that their co-star had every “intention” of returning to the show at some point.

“Savannah has come back to her home here at 30 Rock and Studio 1A,” Bush Hager said. “We got to see her this morning, and in her perfect way, she talked to all of us, hugged every single person in this room, the crew.”

“She said that she has the intention to return to the show,” she continued. “Even though it feels like the hardest thing to do, it’s also her home and where she feels so loved. And she is beyond loved here. And so, we’re happy that she is home. I don’t know when she is actually returning to the show, but she was here, and that felt so good to get to hug her.”

Jones noted she was “proud of” and “rooting for” her colleague for having the “strength” to return to the studio and see her TODAY family. She added, “I think her coming here just being able to be with us, and for us to be able to hug her, I think it’s a step. I don’t know what’s ahead of us, but all I know is it’s a step.”

Just three days before her return to Rockefeller Center, Savannah was spotted visiting her mother’s home in Tucson, Ariz., alongside sister Annie Guthrie and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The visit came just over a month after Nancy was reported missing on Feb. 1.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” Savannah wrote on Instagram after the visit. “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. Bring her home.”

Since Nancy’s abduction, investigators have released images and videos of a masked suspect who was caught tampering with the 84-year-old’s surveillance video system on the morning of her abduction.

Nancy’s family has also announced a $1 million reward for her return. “We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home, hope against hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the embers of hope,” Savannah said on Instagram at the time.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our daddy,” the NBC personality continued. “If this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

Encouraging people with information to call the FBI tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), even if they wish to remain anonymous, Savannah urged, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, we are begging you to please come forward now.”