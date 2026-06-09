These Celebrities Got a Sleep Divorce, But Maybe All They Needed Was a Sleep Gummy

Many couples’ nights in bed are far from peaceful nowadays, and even Hollywood’s biggest celebrities aren’t immune.

More and more stars a choosing a “sleep divorce,” meaning they sleep in separate rooms (and at least in separate beds, Dick Van Dyke Show-style). Snoring, conflicting schedules and insomnia are growing issues that seem to be getting worse in the modern world, sparking more sleep divorces than ever.

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Lots couples even celebrate the idea and claim on TikTok that it’s the only way to maintain a healthy nighttime routine. But before you move into separate bedrooms, are there easier fixes? Some solutions are way less dramatic (and cheaper that creating an entire second bedroom space).

Let’s see why some star couples went through a “sleep divorce” and figure out how to sleep better with a partner.

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden

(L-R) Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden attend the Michael Rubin REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event on Sept. 13, 2025 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for REFORM Alliance)

Cameron Diaz has publicly laid out her support for sleep divorces in the past. She said that even before marry her rockstar husband, Good Charlotte’s Benji Madden, she was a big supporter of separating from her partner before bedtime.

“We should normalize separate bedrooms,” Diaz said in a Lipstick on the Rim interview. “I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I’m fine. And we have the bedroom in the middle that we can convene in for our, you know, relations.”

While Diaz hasn’t gone deep into what exactly triggered her desire for a sleep divorce, her longstanding thoughts on the matter makes us think she has a particular vision for her bedroom space or a routine she doesn’t want interrupted.

Instead of breaking the bank to build out her three-bedroom setup, maybe she could have worked with her partner to find a happy middle ground to have what she and Madden each want in a sleep space. Maybe it’s a lighting issue; get some some softer and dimmable lighting. If it’s a screen-time issue, remove the TV from the space. You could even rig up a bed with separate blankets to reduce blanket-hogging and temperature disputes.

Carson Daly and Siri Pinter

Siri Pinter and Carson Daly arrive at E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Nov. 11, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

TRL legend Carson Daly and his wife, Siri, went through a sleep divorce during her pregnancy and didn’t look back. They cited several super relatable issues that made sleeping in the same room tough.

“I have sleep apnea, my wife’s pregnant, and during a home renovation, we downgraded to a queen-size bed. We just felt like we’re better off sleeping in different beds,” Daly told PEOPLE a few years back. He added of his CPAP machine: “That’s like sleeping next to Darth Vader. Really attractive, huh? Most women would want to sleep in another bedroom. … I don’t snore anymore, but the noise of the machine keeps her up.”

With all those stressors in the bedroom, paired with Daly’s self-described anxiety issues, made up a perfect formula for a sleep divorce. However, Daly or his wife should try one more thing before resigning to separate bedrooms forever.

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies (Credit: Oola)

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies might help a pair in a situation like this calm their minds. The hemp-based formula, which combines cannabinoids and calming ingredients like chamomile, supports relaxation and helps you wind down.

While gummies like these are just one of many option to help — and not a miracle cure for all the uneasiness that comes when your mind races before bed — it might be worth a try to take the edge off your brain.

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies (Credit: Oola)

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: (L-R) Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco attend the 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 04, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco and her Ozark actor husband Tom Pelphrey’s sleep divorce came down to one thing: scheduling.

“He writes at night. He reads, It’s his quiet time,” Cuoco said on Armchair Expert. “So he’s up late and wakes up late on a non-working day. We established this from day one. I go to bed early, and I wake up early. We’re totally on different sleeping schedules.”

Respectively, as someone who’s often worked a different schedules from his significant other, there are better ways. Blackout curtains can help the person that’s sleeping in stay asleep once the early riser is stirring. You don’t even need a pricey choice, I’ve had success with your off-the-shelf selections from Walmart and Home Goods.

As for not waking up the early-to-bed party late at night, I’m betting a white noise machine could help mask the bumps and creaks from a partner climbing into bed.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are seen on Nov. 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images)

Speaking of Armchair Expert, its host, Dax Shepard, and his wife, Frozen and Nobody Wants This star Kristen Bell, have some night issues they need to address. The pair hasn’t revealed if they’re experiencing a full-on sleep divorce yet, but we bet they’re gonna give it a discussion.

The pair admits to watching TV in the bedroom with their kids right before bedtime, which is not exactly a way to get your brain ready to sleep. Bell also once vented toSelf about how Shepard has a lot of energy late into the night, which is a problem for her.

“Dax gets the majority of his energy at night, and I am the opposite,” Bell told the outlet. “That has always been strange for us. He comes home after work and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, take it down a notch.’ He has to let me know if he’s feeling excitable or frisky because it’s a lot of energy for me to deal with at 10 p.m.”

This household has nighttime chaos written all over it — but that’s more than understandable when there are young kids around. Our advice for Bell and Shepard (and anyone else in a similarly rowdy household), just sit down and hash out a nighttime routine. Maybe cut off screen time earlier, reduce overall stimulation and just make sure to set yourselves up for success before full-on sleep-divorcing.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk

Writer/director Brad Falchuk and actress Gwyneth Paltrow attend The 46th Annual New York Women in Film & Television ‘Muse Awards’ at Cipriani 42nd Street on March 20, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images)

Actress and GOOP entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has not been shy about her unconventional living arrangement. She and American Horror Story producer Brad Falchuk have a sleep divorce setup three nights a week. In fact, they don’t even live in the same home half the week.

It apparently become an idealized way of life in in Hollywood, with Paltrow telling The Sunday Times: “All my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”

With all due respect to the Shakespeare in Love Oscar winner, that seems like a bit of an overcorrection. While both parties in a relationship need some time to unwind individual, paying two mortgages seems like a bit much.

We’d recommend the couple enjoy your time to the fullest extent in the daytime hours, but coming together to concoct a peaceful nighttime routine that works all seven days of the week. They should enjoy some casual wind-down time together (maybe those Oola Sleep Ease Gummies could help get them in the space for a restful sleep). And, in a rare recommendation that some screen-time at night could be a good thing, maybe get cozy and throw on show or movie.

Oola Sleep Ease Gummies (Credit: Oola)

Lucia Hawley and Henry Poole

Lucia Hawley and Henry Poole (Credit: luchhawley / Instagram)

Fashion personality Lucia Hawley, who is the niece of Nicole Kidman, has gotten candid about her and boyfriend Henry Poole’s sleeping ritual. The young stars are the latest young couple choosing not to sleep in the same room because, as she told SheerLuxe, she’s “really particular” about her sleep.

While we wanted to throw out some advice to Hawley, she seems to be in a healthy space, as far as unwinding for bed. She turns on a white noise machine, wears her ideal flannel garments and blocks out sensory distractions with earplugs and an eye mask. Our eyes then turn to her partner; follow her lead and give her sleep routine a try — if you’re trying to avoid a sleep divorce before you’re even tied the knot.

Sleep Divorce Is Valid, But It’s Not the Only Way

We know that these kinds of tweaks might not be the answer for all couples. It really depends on why couples sleep separately. Sleep divorce just works best for some relationships. But are there simpler fixes people are overlooking?

You might not need a second bedroom—just a better nighttime routine.