FBI Releases First Images of Potential Subject in Nancy Guthrie Case

The FBI has released the first look at a potential suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

On Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel posted photos and three video clips of the potential suspect tampering with Nancy’s security camera at the front door on X (formerly Twitter). The person is wearing a mask, gloves, a backpack and appears to be carrying a holstered gun.

New images in the search for Nancy Guthrie:



Over the last eight days, the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department have been working closely with our private sector partners to continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost,… pic.twitter.com/z5WLgPtZpT — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

Patel wrote that the FBI and Pima County Sheriff’s Department had been working “closely” with the private sector to “continue to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie’s home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors – including the removal of recording devices,” and that the video had been “recovered from residual data located in backend systems.” The Pima County Sheriff’s Office released the same statement.

Savannah also shared an image of the potential abductor on social media, writing, “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home. Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Pima County Sheriff’s Department 520-351-4900.”

Nancy’s family reported her missing on Feb. 1, and she was last seen the previous night around 9:45 p.m. after having dinner at the home of her daughter, Annie Guthrie, in Tucson, Ariz.

Since Nancy’s suspected abduction, numerous media outlets have received alleged ransom notes that the FBI has been investigating. On Friday, authorities confirmed that they were investigating a “new message” concerning Nancy.

On Monday, Savannah took to Instagram with a video “as we enter into another week of this nightmare.”

“We believe our mom is still out there,” the TODAY anchor said. “We need your help. Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don’t know where, and we need your help.”

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Savannah asked all of her followers, even those who don’t live in the area, to reach out to law enforcement “if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there’s anything at all that seems strange to you,” adding, “We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help.”

She concluded by thanking everyone for their prayers, saying that she and her family believe that their mom “is feeling these prayers, and that God is lifting her even in this moment and in this darkest place.”