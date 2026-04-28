‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser Revealed

Ted Lasso is back for another match! The Emmy-winning Apple TV series returns for Season 4 on Aug. 5, with the streamer dropping a first-look teaser for fans on Tuesday.

The teaser shows Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) returning to London as he takes on a new job coaching a second division women’s football team.

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There’s a lot of work to be done changing the minds of Richmond fans, however, as Lasso runs into one football fan who tells him, “Welcome back, Coach. Too bad you’re coaching a bunch of girls… ya wanker.”

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As per the official Season 4 logline, “Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Season 4 of Ted Lasso premieres globally on Aug. 5 and will drop new episodes weekly on Wednesdays.

Returning cast members for Season 4 include Sudeikis as the titular football coach, Hannah Waddingham as AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein as AFC Richmond assistant coach Roy Kent, Juno Temple as the bubbly Keeley Jones, Brendan Hunt as the unflappable Coach Beard, and Jeremy Swift as Director of Football Operations and Diamond Dog member Leslie Higgins.

New cast members include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

The role of Ted’s son Henry, previously played by Gus Turner, has also been recast. Henry, who is now 12 years old and a skilled soccer player in the series, will be played by Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s Grant Feely.

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Season 4 of Ted Lasso adds Jack Burditt as executive producer under the series’ new deal with Apple TV. Sudeikis stars in and executive produces the series alongside Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee and Bill Wrubel.

Goldstein is a writer and executive producer alongside Leann Bowen, with Sarah Walker and Phoebe Walsh serving as writers and producers, Sasha Garron co-producing, Julia Lindon writing for Season 4, and Dylan Marron acting as story editor.

Bill Lawrence executive produces via Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal. Doozer Production’s Jeff Ingold and Liza Katzer also act as executive producers.