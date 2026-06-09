‘Top Chef’ Season 23 Winner Revealed: Polymarket Called It

Top Chef Season 23 has named a winner!

Only three cheftestants remained Monday night during the showdown to determine who would be crowned the Top Chef of Season 23: Sherry Cardoso, Laurence Louie and Rhoda Magbitang.

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In the final elimination challenge, host Kristen Kish explained that they had to create “the best four-course progressive meal of your lives.”

Tom Colicchio declared that the three contestants were all winners. “Chefs, it’s been an absolute pleasure watching the three of you cook all season long, and you put your heart and soul into every single dish,” he said. “Unfortunately, only one of you, though, can be Top Chef.”

TOP CHEF — “Plate Expectations” Episode 2313 — Pictured: (l-r) Kristen Kish, Rhoda Magbitang, Gail Simmons — (Photo by: Paul Cheney/Bravo)

Ultimately, Rhoda was named the winner of Top Chef Season 23. She also came out on top of Last Chance Kitchen, where eliminated Top Chef contestants can redeem themselves, and re-entered the Top Chef competition.

In a confessional reacting to her big win, Rhoda said she couldn’t “even fathom” the outcome. “It makes my heart swell how proud… Yeah, how proud everyone would be,” she said.

“Top Chef has brought out so much out of me,” the executive chef at Hawaii’s CanoeHouse tearfully told the judges, her fellow cheftestants and some of their loved ones as confetti rained down. “You know, anything worth doing is worth doing well, and if you just put your heart into it, you can make it happen.”

Rhoda walked away with a grand prize of a quarter of a million dollars, a feature in Food & Wine magazine, an appearance at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, her own exclusive dinner at the historic James Beard House in New York, and — of course — the title of Top Chef.

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Polymarket predicted Rhoda’s big win. A scenario taking odds on the Season 23 winner had her winning virtually the entire time the market was open, with just a few dips before the season even aired in March. Her odds of winning skyrocketed above all the other contestants in February and never dipped again after that.

Will Rhoda Magbitang win Top Chef Season 23?

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