Olivia Munn Reveals She ‘Barely Knew’ John Mulaney When She Got Pregnant With Their First Baby

Olivia Munn has shared new details about the unconventional beginnings of her family with comedian John Mulaney. In a recent GQ profile of her husband, who was named one of the magazine’s Men of the Year, Munn disclosed that their relationship hadn’t progressed to dating when she discovered her pregnancy with their first child, Malcolm, now 2.

“It wasn’t anything close to ‘dating,’” Munn explained. “I barely knew him.” Despite their limited connection, Mulaney expressed enthusiasm about impending fatherhood. “It wasn’t necessarily, ‘We’re going to be married and live together’ or any of that, but it was ‘I’ll be involved in some way,’” she recalled.

Initially, Munn anticipated a co-parenting arrangement, given their geographical separation with her in Los Angeles and Mulaney in New York City. Though Mulaney was newly sober and recovering from addiction, Munn noted his positive response to the pregnancy news: “That’s the one thing that made him seem light and happy. I remember he was really excited to tell his parents.”

The couple decided to attempt a relationship two months before Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney’s birth in November 2021. Their commitment deepened over the following years, culminating in an intimate Fourth of July weekend wedding this year at a friend’s New York home. The simple ceremony was attended only by their son and a witness, sources confirmed to People.

The family recently expanded with the arrival of daughter Méi June Mulaney via surrogate in September. Munn shared her feelings about the surrogacy experience on Instagram: “I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter. When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true.”

She explained the significance of her daughter’s name, noting that “Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese.” The couple shared their joy separately on social media, with Mulaney writing in his own post, “I love my little girl so much.”

The revelations about their relationship’s beginnings came as part of a larger profile celebrating Mulaney’s achievements and personal growth. Despite the unconventional start, the couple has built a strong family unit, now sharing two children and a marriage that evolved from an unexpected beginning.