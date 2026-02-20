Savannah Guthrie ‘Not Coming Back’ to ‘Today’ Show, Report Claims

Savannah Guthrie may not return to the TODAY show following the heartbreaking abduction of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, a new report claims.

The NBC morning show anchor has been on hiatus since her mother’s disappearance on Feb. 1, and multiple TV veterans told Status News in a new report that they doubted she would ever return to her post.

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

“There’s no way Savannah’s coming back,” one source told the outlet. “I can’t imagine she would even want to.”

While it’s unclear what Savannah’s plans are for the future as she focuses on her family, a TV executive source told Status News that the beloved journalist’s absence from the show would be very much felt by TODAY if she did decide not to return.

“If you could pick one person across the span of morning TV that a show would not want to lose, it would be Savannah,” they said. “Savannah was always the glue on that show, and without that, this whole paradigm of our morning anchor team as a family, that connective tissue has just been ripped out.”

Filling in for Savannah, a co-anchor on TODAY since July 2012, is her former longtime co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who stepped away from the morning show in January 2025 after 26 years with the network.

Page Six reports that Kotb will fill in for Savannah again next week, with the network taking the situation week by week.

Savannah Guthrie and hoda kotb at the macy’s thanksgiving day parade (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Kotb was one of the TODAY show personalities to show their support for Savannah amid the search for her mother with a yellow ribbon and flower pinned to her lapel on Wednesday’s episode.

“So many people [are] placing yellow flowers near Nancy’s home and all across the city. And we got a suggestion from one of our viewers, and we’re doing the same here,” said Kotb. “We have yellow roses around Studio 1A, and we are all wearing ribbons as we send our love to Savannah and her family.”

Fellow co-anchor Craig Melvin added that “cases like this, they get solved every day. They’re not always solved in two or three weeks,” adding that he and the rest of the TODAY family “remain hopeful” that Nancy will be returned home safely.

Co-star Carson Daly agreed, “We’re used to watching the TV show, where you get it all in an hour. But I think we articulated it yesterday for the national collective. This is our missing mom, and this is a nice symbol.”

