Emotional Jenna Bush Hager Says Savannah Guthrie’s Missing Mom Needs Daily Medication

Jenna Bush Hager is making an emotional plea to anyone who might have information about the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie.

The TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle co-host kicked off Monday’s third hour with a “deeply personal” message after Nancy was reported missing from her home in Tucson, Ariz., on Sunday.

“We need to start the show with something that is deeply personal for us this morning,” Bush Hager said. “Nancy Guthrie, Savannah’s beloved mom and somebody we adore around here, has been reported missing in Arizona.”

“We love Nancy, I know her personally,” she continued, adding, “We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now. Our prayers obviously go out to Savannah.”

Bush Hager went on to tell viewers that Nancy requires daily medication that she may be without, wherever she is. That fact was confirmed Monday by Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos at a news conference, who noted that Nancy did not have any cognitive issues, but did struggle physically, and required medication that could be fatal to go without for 24 hours.

Nanos also revealed that Nancy’s home is being considered a crime scene and that she is believed to have been harmed while being abducted or kidnapped from her home against her will.

“She is very limited in her mobility; we know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know,” Nanos said. “There were other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on the ‘today’ show on Thursday, June 15, 2023 (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Nancy was last seen on Saturday at her home. She lived alone and had house staff, some of whom the sheriff said had been in touch with law enforcement.

Nanos said police were not aware of any threats being made toward Savannah surrounding the disappearance of her mother.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” the NBC anchor said in a statement Monday. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom. We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s office at 520-351-4900.”