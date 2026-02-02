New Details Emerge in ‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie’s Mother’s Case

There is evidence of a crime at the Arizona home of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, and who has been missing since Saturday.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said that investigators processed Nancy Guthrie’s home on Sunday and “saw some things at the home that were concerning to us” and that it is considered a crime scene.

“She did not leave on her own, we know that,” Nanos said in an update at a news conference on Monday.

TODAY — Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on Thursday, June 15, 2023 — (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)

Nancy Guthrie was last seen in the Catalina Foothills area of Tucson on Saturday night at approximately 9:45, according to the Sheriff’s Department. A family member reported her missing on Sunday around noon.

She is described as having some physical ailments, but does not have cognitive issues. She does take medication that if she doesn’t have in 24 hours, “it could be fatal,” Nanos said Monday.

“She is very limited in her mobility, we know she didn’t just walk out of there, that we know,” Nanos said. “There were other things at the scene that indicate that she did not leave on her own.”

Nanos said later in the press conference that Nancy Guthrie “could not walk 50 yards on her own.”

“So we make a plea to anyone that knows anything about this, who has seen something, heard something, to contact us, call 911,” he said, also noting that a search and rescue effort for Guthrie has ended for the time being.

“Right now, we don’t see this as a search mission, as much as we do a crime scene,” he said.

Her family told police they were alerted to her disappearance when they received a call from someone at their church saying Nancy Guthrie was not there. The family then went to her house and searched for her before calling police.

Savannah Guthrie, 54, did not appear on Monday’s broadcast of the Today show but did issue a statement. “On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said in the statement read on the air by her co-host Craig Melvin. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom.”

“We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900,” the statement continued.

Savannah Guthrie, who has been a mainstay on the Today show since 2012, has often described her close relationship with her mother. Her father, Charles, died when she was 16, leaving Nancy to raise Savannah and her two siblings.