Riley Keough Finishes' Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir 'From Here to the Great Unknown'

The new book will hit bookstore shelves later this year, and will also be available as an audiobook.

Riley Keough has finished her mom Lisa Marie Presley's memoir From Here to the Great Unknown. Presley began working on the book some years ago, but it remained unfinished at the time of her death in early 2023. Now, the book is officially being released — PEOPLE reports — with Keough as a co-writer, with the book described as the result of the mother and daughter trying "to heal each other."

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," said Keough in a statement. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one." Keough added, "I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

The actress also opened up about her experience writing the memoir while attending the 2023 Emmy Awards, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie for her role in Prime Video's Daisy Jones & the Six. "It's extremely emotional and also very therapeutic," she said. "It makes me feel very close to her. So it's kind of, again, bittersweet and difficult, but also really special."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died some time later. Presley was 54. In July —several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death.

Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.

From Here to the Great Unknown will be published by Random House on Oct. 15, and is now available for preorder wherever books are sold. The book will also be available in audio, as narrated by Keough.