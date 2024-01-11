Lisa Marie Presley Memoir She Worked on Before Her Death to Be Published

A memoir that Lisa Marie Presley worked on before her death is getting published. The AP reports that the book currently does not have a title, but is set to be released in October. The outlet noted that Presley's daughter, actress Riley Keough, helped to complete the book and issued a statement on its publication.

"Few people had the opportunity to know who my mom really was, other than being Elvis's daughter," Keough said in a statement released by the book's publishing company, Random House. "I was lucky to have had that opportunity and working on preparing her autobiography for publication has been a privilege, albeit a bittersweet one. I'm so excited to share my mom now, at her most vulnerable and most honest, and in doing so, I do hope that readers come to love my mom as much as I did."

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Priscilla wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

In July —several months after her passing — TMZ reported that the L.A. County Coroner released their findings on Presley's official cause of death. Per the department, an investigation into her passing found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.