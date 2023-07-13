Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death Revealed

Several months after her passing, Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has been revealed. TMZ reports that the L.A. County Coroner has released a document that states the department found that the late musician died from a small bowel obstruction. The medical term is "sequelae of small bowel obstruction," but it essentially means that Presley died of complications resulting from the condition. Notably, TMZ states that the document is not the full coroner's report, and there will likely be toxicology results when that full report is released to the public.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, Presley was rushed to the hospital after suffering a medical emergency. She died sometime later. No official cause of death has been reported, Presley was 54 at the time of her death. In a statement announcing the terrible news, Presley's mother, Priscilla Presley, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley's cause of death was initially listed as "deferred." In a statement issued to CNN, L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokesperson Sarah Ardalani explained, "Presley was examined on Jan. 14 and the cause of death was deferred." Ardalani added, "Deferred means that after an autopsy, a cause of death has not been determined and the medical examiner is requesting more investigation into the death, including additional studies. Once the tests/studies come back, the doctor evaluates the case again and makes the cause of death determination."

Following Presley's death, it was reported that Graceland would go to the late musician's daughters. According to Entertainment Tonight, 33-year-old Riley Keough and her 14-year-old twin half-sisters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, would inherit the estate founded by their late grandfather, Elvis. Keough is Presley's daughter with her first husband, Danny Keough, and she shared the twins with her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood.

Keough eventually found herself in a legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla, over control of Lisa Marie's estate, but the two came to an agreement back in June. Keough will be the sole trustee of her mother's estate, as well as of the sub-trusts for her sisters. Priscilla will serve as the Trustee of the sub-trust of her son Navarone Garibaldi, Lisa Marie's half-brother. Garibaldi is reportedly being awarded 1/9th of the trust. The remainder of the trust will be split among Keough, her two sisters, and Priscilla.