Priscilla Presley Speaks out After She and Riley Keough Settle Lisa Marie's Estate

The Presley family is "stronger than ever" after Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough settled Lisa Marie Presley's estate earlier this week. In a new statement Wednesday, Priscilla said there was no lawsuit involved in the dispute over her daughter's estate. Lisa Marie died on Jan. 12 at 54 from a heart attack.

"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and requests for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Presley, 77, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."

The family is "pleased that we resolved this together," Presley continued. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Presley, the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley, reached a settlement on Lisa Marie's estate with Lisa Marie's daughter Keough, and Lisa Marie's ex-husband, musician Michael Lockwood, on Tuesday. Lockwood is the father of Lisa Marie's 14-year-old twin daughters Harper and Finley. Lisa Marie also had a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at 27.

"Riley is very happy. She's a remarkable woman and her future is bright," Keough's attorney, Justin Gold, said Tuesday. Presley's lawyer, Ronson J. Shamoun, added that the families are "happy" and "very excited for the future."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Lawyers have until June 14 to formally file the terms, which they plan to seal. A judge will rule on the motion to seal the terms on Aug. 4.

Weeks after Lisa Marie's death, her representative said Graceland would be passed on to Keough, Harper, and Finley. It was later reported that Keough and Benjamin were named co-trustees of Lisa Marie's trust in 2016. Presley contested Keough's appointment. Lockwood also became involved, as he asked the court to name him guardian ad litem to represent Harper and Finley's interests. The situation led to speculation of a feud between Presley and her granddaughter, which Presley denied.

News of the settlement came two days after Keough, 33, marked the first Mother's Day since Lisa Marie's death. "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," Keough wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself as a baby with Lisa Marie and her father, musician Danny Keough. During Lisa Marie's funeral at Graceland, Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed they secretly welcomed a daughter in 2022.