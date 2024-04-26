King Charles's Health Update Shared By Palace Amid Grim Reports

King Charles III is getting ready to get back to work. Two months after the British monarch, 75, announced his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace shared in a health update Friday that the King is set to "return to public-facing duties" next week as he and wife Queen Camilla, 76, visit a cancer treatment center.

"His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis," the statement read. "To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment centre next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients. This visit will be the first in a number of external engagements His Majesty will undertake in the weeks ahead."

Following his first public outing next week, Charles and Camilla "will host Their Majesties The Emperor and Empress of Japan for a State Visit in June, at the request of HM Government." The statement continued, "as the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

The monarch's health became a central focus beginning in January when the Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Charles would be hospitalized to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. In a Feb. 5 update, it was announced that the king was diagnosed with "a form of cancer" after undergoing the procedure. The Palace said at the time, "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Since his diagnosis, the king has continued to undertake State business and official paperwork, but he has stepped back from public engagements. The type of cancer has not been disclosed, but a A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, per the Independent, "His Majesty's treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties." The spokesperson added that "forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimise any risks to His Majesty's continued recovery."