Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Has Legal Win Amid Estate Disputes

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband Michael Lockwood has been granted full custody of their 14-year-old twin daughter. Since Presley's unexpected death in January at the age of 54, the teens have been primarily living with the musician. Ahead of death, Lockwood and Presley were engaged in a bitter custody war, slewing allegations of drug abuse and unfit parenting each other's way. Lockwood was asking for full custody. The two were married for a decade from 2006 to 2016. Presley asked to be declared legally single in 2021. A judge granted her wish. But they failed to come to an agreement on child custody and visitation rights for the twins, dragging the matters out in court…until now.

In the latest case, no one opposed the arrangement in court for Lockwood to be granted their guardian. The legal move comes amid a battle surrounding Presley's estate. Just two weeks after her death, her mother Priscilla filed paperwork challenging a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will. The amendment removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees. Instead, Elvis' only daughter named her adult children Riley and Benjamin as the new co-trustees. Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, leaving Riley as the sole heir.

Priscilla claimed the change was invalid and that Lisa Marie's signature was forged. In recent weeks, she's denied claims that there's a battle between her and her granddaughter, Riley. But sources state otherwise.

A Presley family insider says of the two: "They do not see eye to eye." Lisa Marie's estate includes a percentage of ownership over her father's Graceland estate.

Graceland, where Elvis lived, was officially named a historical landmark thanks to Pricilla's efforts. It's the biggest income generator for his estate annually.

"Elvis loved Graceland and was so proud of it," Priscilla once said per Preslaw. "This home was his private corner of the world that he shared with his family and his closest friends. To Elvis, Graceland symbolized how far he had come from his very humble beginnings."