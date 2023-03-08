Elvis Presley Fans Spot Special Tribute in Granddaughter Riley Keough's New TV Show

Riley Keough is the granddaughter of the King of Rock and Roll, so it comes as no surprise that she's taking on the role of a fictional rock icon in Amazon Prime Video's Daisy Jones & The Six. As the actress stepped into the role of the fictious rock icon Daisy Jones, who is loosely based on Stevie Nicks, in the new series, she found the perfect way to pay tribute to her late grandfather, Elvis Presley.

The first three episodes of Daisy Jones & The Six have charted the very beginnings of the '70s band, which began as The Dunne Brothers before later transforming to The Six and eventually Daisy Jones & The Six. In the second episode, titled "I'll Take You There," Keough's Daisy Jones begins to explore her music more seriously, taking the stage to sing "Two Against Three." In the scene, Keough can be seen wearing a patterned guitar strap resembling the one her grandfather wore during his "'68 Comeback Special" on NBC.

the little easter egg of elvis presley's guitar strap being used by daisy jones, aka riley keough, aka his granddaughter, that has really sent me over the edge with the attention to detail in daisy jones and the six pic.twitter.com/maby4vACWu — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) March 5, 2023

A representative for the miniseries confirmed to PEOPLE that the guitar strap is actually a replica called the New Yorker / the Woodstock model made by Ace Strap company. In addition to being worn by her grandfather, the guitar strap was also worn by Jimi Hendrix during his iconic performance at the Woodstock music festival in 1969. Although the guitar strap is a replica rather than the actual rock and roll artifact, it is one of several tributes to Presley the series will make throughout its 10-episode run. The show's costume designer, Denise Wingate, recently told PEOPLE that she collaborated with Melody Sabatasso, an artist who previously dressed Presley, to create costumes for the series.

"She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show," Wingate said. "One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history."

Daisy Jones & The Six is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's popular novel of the same name and chronicles the rise and fall of a rock band in the late '60s and '70s. The story is told through interviews with the band 20 years after their split. In addition to Keough, the miniseries also stars Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be, Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, and Tom Wright. New episodes drop on Prime Video every Friday through March 24.