Riley Keough Reportedly 'Disappointed' in Priscilla Presley Over Lisa Marie Trust Controversy

Priscilla Presley is contesting "the authenticity and validity" of her daughter Lisa Marie's trust, and the controversy reportedly has Presley's granddaughter Riley Keough very "disappointed." Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing. Now, Presley has begun a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, and Keough is said to be very upset about it.

"Riley wants to keep the family together and keep Lisa Marie's legacy in a positive light, but she feels that her grandmother's actions are pushing the family apart even more," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's upsetting to her as she does want to have a relationship with Priscilla, but at this point in time they are not close." The source also commented on Lisa Marie's relationship with her mother, saying that they "did not have a healthy or close relationship," and adding that things had grown "very complicated" between them.

"Lisa Marie was struggling, and it definitely put a strain on her relationship with her mother," the source said. "Lisa Marie always felt Priscilla was trying to have control over her." The source also stated that Lisa Marie "always meant for her children to inherit her trust," offering, "Lisa always wanted Riley and Benjamin to be the beneficiaries of the trust and that was no secret." The source added that Lisa Marie's "children meant the world to her, and she would do anything for them."

In a statement on the matter, Presley stated, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

She went on to say, "There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love." Presley did not identify the "individual" whom she spoke about.