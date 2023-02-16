Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reportedly Aren't Speaking Amid Lisa Marie Presley Trust Battle

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are reportedly not speaking to one another. The division allegedly stems from the legal battle they are currently engaged in over the trust of Lisa Marie Presley, Keough's mother and Pricilla's only daughter. Entertainment Tonight reports that a source close to the situation stated that the past "few weeks" have been "very tense and heartbreaking few weeks" for two mourning women.

"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source said. "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers." The source added that "Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately," but grandmother and granddaughter are "both gearing up for court" if it comes to that.

The source went on to a that Keough "is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this. Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits." As for Priscilla, the source stated that, when it comes to Lisa Marie's trust, she firmly believes that she her "heart" is in the right place. "She is convinced that old documents had been forged," the source said.

Following Lisa Marie's death it was revealed that the musician had named her eldest children — Keough and her late brother Benjamin — as the co-trustees of her trust in the event of her passing. Presley subsequently began a legal fight over her late daughter's wishes, stating that she does not believe the trust paperwork to be valid. In a statement on the matter, Presley said, "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love. For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life."

She went on to say, "There is an individual that bought their way into the family enterprise that is trying to speak on behalf of our family. This person is not a representative of Elvis or our family. Please allow us the time we need to work together and sort this out. Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."