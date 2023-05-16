Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough Reach Settlement Over Lisa Marie's Estate

Lisa Marie Presley's family members have reached a settlement in the legal dispute over her trust, with Riley Keough's counsel set to submit a settlement request in cooperation with Priscilla Presley's counsel Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed. Ronsen Shamoon, Priscilla's lawyer, told reporters that "families are happy" with the settlement.

"Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future," Shamoon added. Justin Gold, Keough's attorney confirmed, "[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it." The next hearing and motion for approval are scheduled for Aug. 4.

The legal battle surrounding Lisa Marie's trust ensued just four days after the late daughter of Elvis Presley and ex-wife Priscilla was memorialized in January after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 54. Priscilla's attorneys filed a petition in court questioning the "authenticity and validity" of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's living trust that removed Priscilla and Lisa Marie's former business manager Barry Siegel as co-trustees and gave control of the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises to Riley and her brother Benjamin Keough, who died at age 27 in July 2020 by suicide.

Priscilla claimed she didn't know about the 2016 amendment until after her daughter's death, and argued in court that it should be voided, as Lisa Marie didn't inform her of the changes, as required by the terms of her trust. In February, Priscilla released a statement saying that her actions were based in nothing but love for her family. "I loved Elvis very much as he loved me. Lisa is a result of our love," the statement began. "For anyone to think anything differently would be a travesty of the family legacy and would be disrespectful of what Elvis left behind in his life. ...Please ignore 'the noise.' As I have always been there for Elvis' legacy, our family and the fans, I will continue to forge a pathway forward with respect, honesty, dignity, integrity and love."

Riley, meanwhile, has been making headlines for her starring role in Prime Video's series Daisy Jones & the Six as well as for her new chapter as a mother. Riley's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, announced on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie's memorial service that they had welcomed their first child in 2022. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read of his wife's words.