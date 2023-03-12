Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Enters Estate Battle

It's been nearly two months since the death of Lisa Marie Presley. The daughter of icon Elvis Presley died on Jan. 12 at the age of 55 after suffering cardiac arrest. Since her passing, her mother, Priscilla, has been challenging the validity of Lisa's will. She'd been removed from the will in 2016 after Lisa amended it, leaving her children as the heirs of her estate. But Priscilla says she doesn't believe the signature on the will listed as Lisa Marie is real. Page Six reports that a source told them Prisicalla's battle is "strictly a money grab," adding Lisa and Priscilla didn't have a close relationship. "Lisa didn't want to have anything to do with her mom," the source said. "She was basically estranged from Priscilla for the last seven to eight years. They only talked when there was no option." Priscilla eventually took over as the manager of Elvis' estate after his death. She helped to make it one of the most successful celebrity estates thanks to making Graceland a national historic landmark.

Lisa was a mother of four. Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020. He was 27 years old. Lisa's three daughters – Riley, and twins Finley and Harper, are named in the will. Now her ex, Michael Lockwood, wants to represent the twins in an upcoming hearing for the singer's trust. The two were married for over a decade, had a contentious divorce, and were engulfed in a bitter custody battle at the time of Lisa Marie's death. Lockwood has asked a judge to appoint him guardian ad litem over the twins, giving him the authority to speak on their behalf. The hearing is scheduled for April 13.

Sources say Priscilla and Riley are not on speaking terms and are at odds. "Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source said. "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court. Riley and Priscilla aren't communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."

Riley would rather "settle this dispute privately," but is prepared for war. "She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this," they continued, noting that Riley is "very stressed" but "trying to keep a positive attitude."