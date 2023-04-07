Priscilla Presley Tearfully Denies Rift With Granddaughter Riley Keough Over Lisa Marie Presley's Estate

Ever since the untimely passing of Lisa Marie Presley, there have been rumors regarding a family rift over her estate. As Entertainment Tonight noted, Priscilla Presley addressed rumors that she has been in a feud with her granddaughter and Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, regarding the matter. According to Priscilla, the rumors about a feud between her and Riley are not true.

Priscilla appeared in the United Kingdom for an event titled An Evening to Remember With Priscilla Presley. The event featured a Q&A and a meet and greet for around 30 fans. ET got to speak with one of the individuals, Jackie Howse, who shed some insight into what Priscilla shared during the occasion. Howse told the publication, "She was absolutely lovely. [I] wasn't 100 percent sure what to expect ... she was very softly spoken, very gracious. She really did make me feel comfortable."

During Howse's chat with Priscilla, her rumored feud with Riley was addressed. Priscilla set the record straight and said that she even had dinner with her granddaughter before she went on her United Kingdom trip. Howse said, "She said, 'Everything's good.'" When asked directly about a possible feud, Priscilla clarified, "That's not the case at all." Howse added about the rumors, "They weren't true. It was very brief, but she just said, 'Don't believe what's been said.'" According to the outlet, Priscilla also said that she and Riley "get along well."

Based on Howse's account, Priscilla and Riley are in a good place at the moment. At one point during An Evening to Remember, Priscilla spoke lovingly about her granddaughter and what she's achieved in her career. Howse related, "She came across as being very proud. She'd actually said, 'I am really proud of her. Really proud of what she's achieved.' You could see it in the face, how proud she was with the family."

Priscilla isn't the only member of the family who has put an end to these feud rumors. Her son, Navarone Garibaldi, also stressed that Priscilla and Riley are doing "fine" during an Instagram Live. Just like his mother did, he also mentioned that they all went out to eat together, saying, "[There's] no feud. We did go to dinner [and] it went great, it's all good."