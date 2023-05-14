Riley Keough Remembers Lisa Marie Presley on First Mother's Day Since Her Death

Riley Keough marked her first Mother's Day without her mother, singer Lisa Marie Presley, on Sunday. The Daisy Jones & The Six star shared an older photo of herself as a toddler with Presley and her father, musician Danny Keough. Presley died on Jan. 12.

"Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," Keough, 33, wrote on Instagram. The post comes exactly five months after her mother's death. Presley died after suffering a cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. Two days earlier, she made her final public appearance at the Golden Globe Awards to show support for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann's hit biopic about her father, Elvis Presley.

Ten days after Presley's death, Keough attended the funeral at Graceland in Memphis. Her husband, stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen, read a statement by Keough, revealing they secretly welcomed a daughter in 2022. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Smith-Petersen read. "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart."

Presley and Danny were married from 1988 to 1994. In addition to Keough, the couple were also parents to Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at 27 years old. Presley is also survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, whom she shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Presley was also married to Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996 and to Nicholas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

Keough recently starred in the Amazon Prime Video limited series Daisy Jones & The Six, an adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel about a fictional 1970s rock group. Keough played the lead singer Daisy Jones, while Sam Cladin played Billy Dunne, the group's songwriter. All 10 episodes are now streaming. Keough's next project is Hulu's Under the Bridge, in which she plays Rebecca Godfrey, a writer reporting on the 1997 murder of Reena Virk in British Columbia.

There have been rumors of a family rift between Keough and Priscilla over Presley's estate. However, Priscilla reportedly denied this during an event in the U.K. last month. Priscilla told the crowd, "Don't believe what's been said," a witness told Entertainment Tonight.