Priscilla Presley Says She Knew Something Was 'Not Right' With Daughter Lisa Marie Before Her Death

Priscilla Presley knew something was "not right" with Lisa Marie Presley in her final moments with her daughter before her shocking death on Jan. 12 at age 54. The ex-wife of Elvis Presley opened up about the days leading up to the death of Lisa Marie in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, revealing the symptoms the musician experienced before passing away due to complications from previous bariatric surgery.

"I did know there was something not right," Priscilla said of Lisa Marie's final days. The mother-daughter duo attended the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10 to celebrate Austin Butler's Best Actor in a Drama win for his role as Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, and went out to the Chateau Marmont together after the show. "We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs," Priscilla recalled. "I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn't even had a drink yet. She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can't even have a drink.' ... It was fun, a fun memory."

"Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad,'" Priscilla continued. "We immediately got up and left." Two days later, she got a call from Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who told her Lisa Marie was in the hospital. "I got right in the car, but she was already gone," Priscilla remembered. "I still can't believe it. I don't wish this on any mother."

Lisa Marie's family confirmed her death that same day, calling her "the most passionate strong and loving woman" in a statement. The late granddaughter of Elvis was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland beside her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27. Elvis and his parents are also buried in the garden of the rock legend's Memphis estate.

After Lisa Marie's death, a legal back-and-forth sparked as Priscilla filed a petition questioning the "authenticity and validity" of her daughter's will, which listed Lisa Marie's two oldest children, Riley Keough and her late brother Benjamin as trustees. Priscilla claimed she had not been notified of the change and thought her daughter's signature was questionable. Despite rumors of tension in the family, attorneys for Priscilla and the Daisy Jones & the Six actress announced they had reached an agreement over the estate.

"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Priscilla told THR in the new interview. "Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing. In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her."