Riley Keough Opens up About Legal Battle With Grandmother Priscilla Presley

Riley Keough has opened up about her tense legal battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, which sparked over the estate of her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley. Speaking to Vanity Fair, Keaough shared that "there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," when her mother died. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us," she added.

"Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it's complicated," Keough went on to say. We are a family, but there's also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had." She later said with a smile, "Clarity has been had."

When asked about her relationship with her grandmother, Keough replied, "Things with Grandma will be happy. They've never not been happy." After a pause, she continued, "I'm trying to think of a way to answer it that's not a 20-minute conversation." The actress paused once more, then said, "There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything's going to be how it was."

Speaking fondly of Priscilla, Keough said, "She's a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather's legacy and Graceland. It's very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That's her whole life. So it's a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She's just been my grandma."

Finally, in regards to reports over whether or not Priscilla will be buried at Graceland, Keough said, "I don't know why she wouldn't be buried at Graceland. I don't understand what the drama in the news was about. Yeah. If she wants to be, of course. Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start." She paused one last time, then said, "I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family's buried there, so it's a place of great sadness at this point in my life."