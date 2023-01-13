Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' at Golden Globes 2 Days Before Her Death

Lisa Marie Presley made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards Tuesday, just days before she suffered a possible cardiac arrest and died at the age of 54 on Thursday. The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley was accompanied by mother Priscilla Presley to Tuesday's award ceremony, where they cheered on Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic of the same name.

Asked by PEOPLE how she was feeling about Butler's win, Lisa Marie smiled and answered, "I'm so happy." Butler made sure to show appreciation the Presley family in his acceptance speech as well, thanking them "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me." He concluded, "Lastly, Elvis Presley himself, you are an icon and a rebel. I love you so much. Thank you. You are remembered and I will never forget thank you!"

(Photo: Todd Williamson/Getty Images/NBC)

Lisa Marie had been an open supporter of Butler playing her father, writing on Instagram in May that the actor "channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully" in an "unprecedented" performance that was "FINALLY done accurately and respectfully." She continued, "If he doesn't get an Oscar for this, I will eat my own foot, haha." Lisa Marie noted at the time that it "breaks [her] heart" that son Benjamin Keough was unable to see Elvis, as he died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Thursday morning, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest, and she died later that night. Priscilla said in a statement after the death of her daughter, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued in her statement, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Celebrities including John Travolta paid tribute to Lisa Marie following her death. "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again," the Grease actor wrote on Instagram. "My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."