Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley Pay Tribute to Benjamin Keough on Anniversary of His Death

Riley Keough and her grandmother Priscilla Presley are paying tribute to Keough's late brother Benjamin, on the third anniversary of his death. ET reports that Keough took to Instagram Stories to share an old picture of Benjamin and their mother Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this year. In a small caption, Keough wrote, "Missing You Both," with a red heart emoji.

In her post, Presley shared a drawing of a rose and offered a heartfelt caption in honor of Benjamin. "Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me – the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben," she wrote. "Words cannot express how much you are missed." Presley then signed the message from "Nona," which is likely the name her grandchildren use to refer to her. Many of Presley's followers have since offered kind comments on her post, with actress Rosanna Arquette writing, "Rest in light and love Ben."

Benjamin died in July 2020 in Calabasas, California. His cause of death was determined to have been a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 27 years old at the time of his death. The manager for his mother, Lisa Marie Presley, issued an initial statement, saying that "she is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley." The statement went on to say that "she adored that boy," and that he "was the love of her life."

In her first comments after her brother's death, Keough wrote in an Instagram post, Mornings are the hardest. I forget you're gone. I can't cry because of the fear that I will never stop. A pain that's new to me. You. There are no words for you. Angel is the closest I could think of." She then went on to referred to him as "Pure light. Baby brother. Best friend. Wild man. Intellectual. Witness to my life. Twin soul. Protector. Too sensitive for this harsh world."

Keough continued, "I hope you give me strength to endure the giant hole you've left in my heart. I hope you give me the strength to eat. I hope you're cradled in love. I hope you feel my love. I hope you feel god. You are god. I can't believe you've left me. Not you sweet Ben Ben. Anyone but you. I guess this is true heartbreak. I hope we meet again."