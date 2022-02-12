Pete Davidson’s Move Being Complicated by Kanye West’s Alleged Threats

Kanye West is making Pete Davidson‘s life a little more complicated. The SNL star is planning to move from his longtime home in Staten Island into New York City, but there are security concerns after West allegedly threatened Davidson. Davidson has been dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, and despite the fact that the rapper is also dating around, he seems determined to control the reality star’s romantic life. West accused Davidson of being the reason he wasn’t welcome in Kardashian’s home and even rapped that he was going to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

Not only that, but the New York Post claims that concerns about West have led Davidson to reconsider his living situation. “Pete is still debating whether or not to take the Brooklyn pad. The issue is security,” a source told the tabloid. “This place does not have a doorman. He is also considering Chelsea. But there have been security issues, even [more] so after Kanye’s comments. So many people are even showing up to his mom’s house.”

West has been making increasingly outlandish claims about Kardashian and her family, even alleging that she hired a hitman to take him out. Earlier this month, West shared a screenshot of a text message that read “Send me Kim’s number” before going on an all-caps rant about his ex.

“YESTERDAY KIM ACCUSED ME OF PUTTING A HIT OUT ON HER SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT I BEG TO GO TO MY DAUGHTERS PARTY AND IM ACCUSED OF BEING ON DRUGS,” West wrote in one long run-on sentence. “THEN I GO PLAY WITH MY SON AND I TAKE MY AKIRA GRAPHIC NOVELS AND IM ACCUSED OF STEALING NOW IM BEING ACCUSED OF PUTTING A HIT ON HER THESE IDEAS CAN ACTUALLY GET SOMEONE LOCKED UP THEY PLAY LIKE THAT WITH BLACK MENS LIVES WEATHER ITS GETTING THEM FREE OR GETTING THEM LOCKED UP IM NOT PLAYING ABOUT MY BLACK CHILDREN ANYMORE.”

This accusation came on the heels of Kardashian making a plea to West to keep their family business private for the sake of their four children. West recently got angry over the fact that his 8-year-old daughter North had a TikTok account, prompting an Instagram statement from Kardashian. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

Kardashian explained that she’s tried her best to co-parent peacefully with West, but he’s making it difficult with his public antics. “Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she said.