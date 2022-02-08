Pete Davidson Speaks on Kim Kardashian Relationship and Makes Big Statement Amid Kanye West Drama

Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson referred to Kim Kardashian as his girlfriend for the first time publicly during a new interview Monday. Davidson, 28, has been linked to Kardashian, 41, since late last year. Kardashian appeared on SNL in an October episode that featured a now-famous Aladdin skit in which Davidson played Aladdin to Kardashian’s Jasmine.

On Monday, Davidson stopped by PEOPLE (The TV Show!) to talk about his new Super Bowl commercial for Hellman’s Mayo, but he was asked about living his life in the spotlight. “Well, I don’t really have Instagram – I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” Davidson responded. “Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/people/status/1490814807167098884?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The King of Staten Island star said fans’ interest in his private life has not impacted his day-to-day activities. “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts,” Davidson said. “But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Kardashian and Davidson kissed on live television during her SNL episode, but there were no romance rumors until photos of the two holding hands at a Southern California theme park surfaced. They two have been seen together several times since, even spending Davidson’s birthday together in New York. In December, they see a movie together in Staten Island, New York and celebrated New Year’s in the Bahamas.

Before her romance with Davidson began, Kardashian was in the middle of her divorce from rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. West and Kardashian are parents to four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kardashian has “fallen hard” for Davidson, a source recently told E! News. “She loves the ease of the relationship and how fun and different it is. She’s doing things she hasn’t done in years and he is exposing her to all sorts of different dates,” the source said. “She’s getting to know Pete’s friends and he’s getting to know hers. They are really happy with where things are.”

Davidson will be seen during Fox’s Super Bowl LVI broadcast thanks to his Hellman’s commercial. The spot features New England Patriots coach and former linebacker Jerod Mayo tackling people before they can throw out things they could make better with mayonnaise. In the end, Mayo tackles Davidson, who admits he’s “very hittable.” Super Bowl LVI kicks off Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.