Kanye West Claims He Was Blocked From Entering Kim Kardashian’s Home With Their Children

Kanye West reveals he was denied by security from entering Kim Kardashian’s home after one of his recent visits with the kids. The music artist and fashion mogul sat down with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked where he divulged on the incident.

“Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So at that point, security was in between me and my children and that’s what was not going to happen,” West said. “But I didn’t want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, ‘I want you to come upstairs and see something.’ And it’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy can’t come see something. Daddy can’t come inside.’ But that hadn’t been defined.”

Kanye and Kim share four children together. The couple publicly broke up last year and have since started dating other people. Kardashian-West has recently been spotted with comedian Pete Davidson while Kanye has been dating actress Julia Fox. Kanye specified that it was security who stopped him from entering the home, though he wasn’t given a reason at the time.

“My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North’s father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined,” West continued, before claiming that Kardashian West’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was inside the house. “And I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can’t even go to. And that’s where I call my cousins. And my cousins is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, ‘I need you to go and say these two things.’ Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission.”

One thing the star made absolutely clear –– his kids are off-limits for jokes and comments from the public. “They can go on SNL and make jokes, they can make jokes in the media, they can plant stories, about whoever I am dating and whatever I want to do. They can block deals, they can do all of that type of stuff, but I can tell you straight up, don’t play with my kids,” he said. “Don’t play with my kids, Whoever you all work for, whoever you all think the family is working for, I am telling you right now, don’t play with my children. And it is going to be all legal, it is going to be all legal, baby. You are not going to gaslight me, thinking it is going to be calm like this. But that is what we are not going to play. It ain’t going to be no. And this is for all of everybody who has been in a situation like this who didn’t have a voice…I got the house right next to my children.”