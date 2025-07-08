Tori Spelling Opens Up About Her Love Life After Divorce

Tori Spelling is looking for a “situationship” following her split from husband Dean McDermott.

More than a year after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 52, filed for divorce from her husband of nearly two decades, Spelling revealed she’s looking for a different kind of romance on Monday’s episode of her misSPELLING podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The new thing is not a relationship, but a monogamous situationship,” she explained, adding, “So, that would fit really nicely into my life because, honestly, right now, I’m focused on my kids and I’m focused on work…It’s like a situationship, but you’re not with anyone else. So it just kind of goes with your time and freedom and they’re there.”

As the actress is busy with her career and parenting her five kids — Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 8 — she admitted she couldn’t imagine “bringing a guy into this world.”

Tori Spelling attends “The Carters” special screening at AMC The Grove 14 on April 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“He would be like, Ah! And run screaming,” she joked. “So while the kids are still semi-young, maybe I find a monogamous situationship.”

Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott in March 2024, citing irreconcilable differences in her filing and listing their date of separation as June 17, 2023. It was on that day that McDermott announced on Instagram that he and Spelling had split, later deleting the post.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” he wrote in the since-deleted post.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time,” he continued. “We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness.”

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Since their split, Spelling has been speaking openly about adjusting to the single life, telling Aubrey O’Day in an April episode of her misSPELLING podcast that she was scared of being alone after such a long time with McDermott.

“I don’t want to be with somebody, but I do want to be. I just don’t want to be alone,” she explained, breaking down in tears as she confided in O’Day, “You know me. I’m positive. I just — I don’t want to die alone.”