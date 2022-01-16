Kanye West Makes Bold Accusations About Kim Kardashian and Family in New Song

Kanye West let out all of his frustrations about his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian in his new single. Days ago, a snippet of West’s latest single was leaked in which he spoke about wanting to fight Kardashian’s latest beau, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In the song “Easy,” West, now known as Ye, raps: “God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass (Who?).” His reference of a crash is in regards to his 2002 car crash that nearly killed him. A decade and some change later, he married Kardashian. Together, they have four children. But Kardashian filed for divorce in Feb. 2021 and for months, Ye appeared to have a difficult time accepting the end of their union. But now he’s letting loose and talking about her parenting skills, or lack thereof, among other things that clearly annoy him.

He lets it be known that he’s aware of the public’s perception of him, speaking of people calling him a narcissist and acknowledging their court proceedings. “How I ain’t bring nothing to the table, when I’m the table?…turn up the music, wake up the neighbors…N****, we havin’ the best divorce ever // If we go to court, we’ll go to court together // Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together,” he raps.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He then turns the fire up on Kardashian, claiming their kids are spoiled and being raised by nannies. He raps: “Watched four kids for like five hours today…I got love for the nannies, but real family is better // The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit…When you give ’em everything, they only want more // Boujee and unruly, y’all need to do some chores // Rich-ass kids, this ain’t yo mama house // Climb on your brother’s shoulders, get that Top Ramen out.”

He also references his budding romance with actress Julia Fox. He calls the Uncut Gems star the “baddest.” Ye also speaks of being the greatest rapper, per the usual.