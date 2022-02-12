Pete Davidson is leaving Staten Island. But for those who think it’s to be closer to his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian in Calabasas, don’t hold your breath. In fact, Davidson is relocating to an adjacent borough in New York. The SNL comedian wants his new abode to be in Brooklyn, the birthplace of some of the biggest names in hip hop like The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z. But it’s not for rap. Instead, it’s merely for convenience. “I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge,” the 28-year-old said in an interview with NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin on Tuesday, Feb. 8, per Us Weekly. According to Davidson, his place in Staten Island was “disgusting” as he prepared for the move.

In a TikTok video circulating online, Lipkin pointed out that Davidson moved a candle with Kardashian’s face on it before their conversation started. Of course, fans of the SKIMS founder noticed the prayer candle in several interviews previously, which Davidson confirmed.

“Yes, it is. That is. That is exactly what that is,” he admitted, before calling Kardashian his “girlfriend” for the first time publicly. The two sparked romance rumors post Kardashian’s hosting gig on SNL in October 2021. They were immediately seen around New York spending quality time together. At one point, the two were spotted together in a restaurant in which Davidson had a reported hickey on his neck from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians legend.

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty,” a source told Us Weekly after their SNL duet. “They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away. Things have definitely escalated quickly but in a healthy, fun way. Right now, they are just enjoying their time together and seeing where things go.”

They’ve since been spotted on dates at movie theaters and on exotic islands like the Bahamas. Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West, now known as Ye, is not happy about the pair and has already created a diss track aimed at Davidson threatening to do physical damage and critiquing Kardashian’s parenting. Clearly, neither Davidson nor Kardashian are bothered.