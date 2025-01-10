Pamela Anderson Hints Relationship With Ex Tommy Lee Isn’t In The Best Place

Pamela Anderson wishes she had a “better rapport” with ex-husband Tommy Lee right now. The Last Showgirl star, 57, opened up about her co-parenting relationship with the 62-year-old Mötley Crue drummer, with whom she shares sons Brandon Thomas Lee, 28, and Dylan Jagger Lee, 27, during a Jan. 9 appearance on Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live.

Asked by host Andy Cohen if she and her ex are “capisce,” Anderson confessed, “We used to talk a lot more.” She continued, “Not recently, unfortunately, but you know, I wish we did have a better rapport right now.”

Pamela Anderson attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Baywatch star, who finalized her divorce from the musician in 1998 after three years of marriage, said she hopes that becoming grandparents together will help them reconnect. The former couple’s son Dylan, who got engaged to longtime girlfriend Paula Bruss in July 2024, may start adding to their family soon, she noted. “We’re gonna have grandkids together,” Anderson explained, insisting, “It’ll be OK, eventually. It’s just kind of a moment right now.”

Despite the difficulties in co-parenting, Anderson had nothing but praise for her two children with Lee. “[Brandon is] such an amazing person, and he’s the movie star. I don’t know what— but he’s very…he loves business. You know, he’s just a deal maker and he loves it,” she said, adding that Dylan is “a musician and also an entrepreneur and they’re great.”

Anderson and Lee tied the knot after a whirlwind romance in 1995, welcoming their oldest son in 1996 and their second child the following year. In 1998, the couple split, but they had a period of on-again, off-again dating following their initial breakup.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson during 1995 GRAMMY Awards. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Following Anderson’s divorce from Lee, she married Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007 before going on to wed professional poker player Rick Salomon in October 2007. After the two had their marriage annulled in March 2008, they remarried before divorcing once again in 2014. In 2020, Anderson was rumored to have wed Jon Peters for just 12 days, although the actress insists they never married. In January 2021, Anderson announced that she had married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst, but the two split within the year.

Lee, meanwhile, married comedian Brittany Furlan in February 2019 after two years of dating. Anderson told Howard Stern in a 2023 interview that she thought Furlan was “great,” adding, “He’s married and happy, and she’s good to him. And I totally support that.”