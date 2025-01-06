Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Dress at Golden Globes Amidst ‘Last Showgirl’ Nomination

Pamela Anderson stepped out for the Golden Globes on Sunday night, and she’s earning praise for her fresh-faced look on the red carpet.
The model/actress is nominated at the ceremony, which is being held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. She is competing for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama following her critically praised performance in the movie The Last Showgirl. Anderson plays a longtime Las Vegas showgirl who has to come to terms with what’s next after her long-running show abruptly closes.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Anderson didn’t employ a “glam team” for the event, as she relayed to Variety (as transcribed by PEOPLE): “I get ready very quick these days. I just turn around and I’m ready. I needed help putting the necklace on that’s about it. No glam team, I’m on my own. No stylist, no glam team — just me.”
How to Watch the 2025 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes are currently airing on CBS, hosted by Nikki Glaser. CBS is available to anyone with the ability to receive over-the-air digital TV signals. The network is typically also available for most cable and satellite customers.
To stream the Golden Globes, you’ll need Paramount+. The ceremony is streaming live on the service and should be available on-demand after the fact.