Why Pamela Anderson Distanced Herself From ‘Baywatch’ Co-Stars

Pamela Anderson reportedly doesn’t have the best relationships with her co-stars from the sultry lifeguard show Baywatch. The actress and model starred as C.J. Parker on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. Despite the show’s large and rotating ensemble cast, Anderson allegedly “drifted away” from her former co-stars. She even declined to appear in Hulu’s documentary series about Baywatch.

Insiders told RadarOnline that Anderson has no ill will towards her castmates, but one source shared, “It’s pretty hurtful she’s totally turned her back on everyone. David Hasselhoff, in particular, would love to hear from her; they had a special brother-sister pact back in the day. David Charbet, Parker Stevenson, and Carmen Electra would be only too glad for a reunion, even a casual one.”

“They reach out to her from time to time, but Pam doesn’t get back to anyone,” the insiders claimed. “She doesn’t feel the need to keep in touch, nor is she one of these Hollywood phonies who kiss up and pretend there’s a friendship there when there’s not.”

“From Pam’s point of view, she has fond memories of these people but has nothing in common with them anymore,” said the source. “She doesn’t diss them, but she prefers her animals and humanitarian projects. She’s not lonely. She’s enjoying a little comeback but still has her priorities straight. Pamela is very excited about this new turn her career has taken, and that’s where her energy is going. She loves her life on Vancouver Island and has found peace.”

Pamela Anderson has been making a career comeback as of late, starring in the Gia Coppola-directed drama The Last Showgirl. Also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, Billie Lourd, and Jason Schwartzman, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September and is set to be released in the United States on Dec. 13. Anderson is also set to star in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot.

Whether or not Anderson will ever want to get back in touch with her former co-stars is unknown. Even if she does have great memories from her time on Baywatch and her colleagues, it sounds like that life may be behind her, and she has no intention of getting back to it.