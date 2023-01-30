Pamela Anderson's Ex-Husband Jon Peters Leaves Her Millions in Will Despite 12-Day Marriage

Pamela Anderson has been all over the headlines in recent days due to the impending release of her upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela. A lot has been made about the claims Anderson made about former Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen, but that's not all fans are learning about the Baywatch alum.

One topic is her short-lived marriage to hairdresser, producer and giant spider lover Jon Peters. The 77-year-old met Anderson at the Playboy mansion after her arrival in LA from her home in Canada. From that time, Peters apparently would shower Anderson with gifts and praise.

“I will always love Pamela,” says Jon Peters. “I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn’t even know that...I’m just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn’t be saying it. So that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.” https://t.co/XNwokyCvkQ pic.twitter.com/GOE19nN5b7 — Variety (@Variety) January 26, 2023

"The doorbell would ring, and a chauffeur would bring me a little red box from Cartier, Ralph Lauren, Azzedine Alaïa," the actress writes in the memoir. "He'd ask for head rubs and for me to tickle his neck, but no more than that." According to the excerpt from Page Six, Peters never seriously pursued Anderson despite inviting her to live on his Bel Air estate. But the biggest gift seems to be planned for after Peters passes away.

"I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will. And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that," Peters tells Variety. "I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."

The couple was married in 2020, right ahead of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the globe. It sadly didn't last much longer than a couple of weeks, heading to annulment after 12 days.

Still, Anderson has a lot of adoration for her former husband. "He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," Anderson told Variety. And as for the $10 million put aside in Peters' will, Page Six reported that the Hollywood bigwig already claimed to have paid off much of Anderson's debts before their marriage ended.

"Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in," Peters said to Page Six in an email. "I dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool."

Clearly, the time has healed any sour feelings between the two. Still, none of the developments change the interesting dynamic the couple maintains.