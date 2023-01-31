Pamela Anderson Says Crack Pipe Led to the End of Her Marriage to Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson is opening up about the end of her marriage to Rick Salomon. In a sneak peek of the actress and model's upcoming Netflix documentary Love, Pamela, Anderson shared a moment when she knew her marriage to Salomon was over came when she discovered a crack pipe in their Christmas tree in 2007.

"He still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else," Anderson says in a preview of the film, as per the New York Post. "Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn't me." Salomon denied owning the pipe when asked by the outlet about his ex-wife's accusation, saying, "I smoked crack for 25 f-ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1,000% not mine." He continued, "[That] crack pipe has nothing to do with me, but I am a crackhead."

Anderson and Salomon got married in 2006 before annulling their marriage in February of 2007. The two would reconcile and remarry in 2014 for a year before splitting again – a second chance Anderson says in her documentary was brought about by Salomon's decision to get sober. "We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends," she explains. "When he got sober and was sober for years, we decided to try it again. ... It didn't last long either."

Anderson was previously married to rockers Tommy Lee and Kid Rock prior to her relationship with Salomon, and the Baywatch star would go on to marry Jon Peters and Dan Hayhurst after. Anderson and Peters were only married for 12 days after tying the knot in 2020 just before the COVID pandemic hit, but the exes still have nothing but love for one another.

"He's great and has been a huge influence on my life. I love him to death," Anderson says of Peters in Love, Pamela. Peters adds that despite only being married to Anderson for just over a week, he plans on leaving something behind for her when he passes away. "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart. As a matter of fact, I left her $10 million in my will," he says. "And she doesn't even know that. Nobody knows that. I'm just saying it for the first time with you. I probably shouldn't be saying it. So that's for her, whether she needs it or not."