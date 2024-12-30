Brittany Furlan Shares TMI Fact About Husband Tommy Lee’s Personal Hygiene

Brittany Furlan doesn’t mind husband Tommy Lee’s infrequent showering habits. The 38-year-old social media personality, who tied the knot with the Mötley Crüe rocker, 62, in 2019, revealed that her husband is “very neat” even though he “doesn’t shower a lot.”

“My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician,” Furlan said on the Wednesday, Dec. 18, episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast. “They would expect him to be a f—ing nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”

Furlan revealed that Lee says he’s “not big on the showers,” because when he was growing up in Athens, Greece, bathing every day was not a major priority. “He said … that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day,” she explained. “They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky. My husband showers, like, once a week.”

The drummer might not take a full shower every day, but does do a little “bird bath” when he feels a little grimy, using soap and a washcloth to clean up in the sink. Furlan, on the other hand, revealed that she is a more frequent bather. “This hair is so thick so I wash the hair, like, once a week,” she said. “And then I shower every night.”

Furlan teased that her “overly clean” habits probably are “stripping” her body of “all the oils it probably needs.” She defended her husband’s showering routine by telling Bristowe she isn’t turned off by his cleanliness preferences at all, “because he’s so handsome.”

“It’s really crazy,” she continued. “He’s a really good-looking guy. He doesn’t really give me the ick.”

Lee and Furlan tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2019 after two years of dating. “It’s official!!!! We’re married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO,” Furlan announced on Instagram at the time. Lee added, “Holy s–tballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee.”

Lee was previously married to Elaine Starchuk from 1984 to 1985 before tying the knot with Heather Locklear in 1986. The two divorced in 1993, and Lee soon entered a whirlwind romance with Pamela Anderson, to whom he was married from 1995 to 1998. Lee and Anderson share sons Brandon Thomas, 28, and Dylan Jagger, 26.