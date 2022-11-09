Influencer Nikita Dragun Arrested at Miami Hotel After Walking Around Naked

Social media influencer Nikita Dragun was arrested in Miami Beach Monday night after allegedly walking around a hotel pool naked. She also allegedly doused police officers and security guards with water. The 26-year-old, whose real name is Nikita Nguyen, has over 3.54 million YouTube subscribers and often speaks about her experience in the beauty industry as a transgender woman.

Police responded to a report of someone causing a disturbance at The Goodtime Hotel Monday night, according to a police report obtained by TMZ. When police arrived, hotel security told officers that Dragun was causing a disturbance as she walked around the pool in the nude. Security also told police that Dragun ignored their demands to stop before throwing water at hotel staffers, police said.

Trans influencer Nikita Dragun is currently being held in a men’s jail unit in Florida after being charged with felony battery on a police officer. pic.twitter.com/f42JrzQqRE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 9, 2022

When police arrived at the hotel, they went to Dragun's room with security. Music was blaring from inside the room and it took several knocks on the door before Dragun opened it. They told her to stop misbehaving or she would have to leave. Dragun allegedly responded by slamming the door shut. After police knocked again, Dragun allegedly asked them, "Do you want more?" Dragun also "swung" an open water bottle in their direction, dousing the officer and a security guard with water.

Dragun faces a felony charge of battery on a law enforcement officer, a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge, and a municipal ordinance violation of battery, reports Local 10 News. She spent Monday night at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. During a court hearing on Tuesday, she was given a $2,000 bond. When Dragun asked the judge if she would remain in a men's unit at the jail, the judge told her that she does not make the rules there and reminded Dragun she could be bonded out.

"The situation with Nikita, who is legally female, being placed in a men's unit of a Florida jail is extremely disturbing and dangerous," Dragun's publicist, Jack Ketsoyan, told Local 10 News. "This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity. Nikita has been released and is now safe. Thank you for respecting her privacy during this time."

Dragun joined YouTube in 2013, but she began gaining a following in 2014. In 2015, she publicly came out as transgender. In 2019, she launched her own cosmetics line, Dragun Beauty, which is targeted toward the transgender community. She appeared in Netflix's reality series Hype House, alongside other social media stars Lil Huddy, Thomas Petrou, and Larri Merritt.