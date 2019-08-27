VMAs 2019: Nikita Dragun Stuns Twitter With Leashed Shirtless Men on Red Carpet

Nikita Dragun ignited social media on Monday night when she showed up to the red carpet at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a Marilyn Monroe-esque gown — with three leashed, shirtless men in tow. The 23-year-old YouTube star turned heads with the jaw-dropping display. She took to Twitter and Instagram to share a few photos from the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mother of Draguns (@nikita_dragun) on Aug 26, 2019 at 6:00pm PDT

“‘Hiring’ one boyfriend didn’t exactly work out the first time… so this time i hired 3,” Dragun wrote, referring to her October 2018 video titled “I Hired A Boyfriend For A Day.”

She also shared photos of Snoop Dogg, Madonna and Monroe, citing them as her inspiration for the look — especially Snoop’s look from the 2003 VMAs, when he took to the red carpet with two leashed women in sheer tops.

“my mood board. snoop dog 2003 vas. marilyn monroe hbd. madonna,” she captioned the tweet.

The look provoked a lot of strong reactions on social media.

After one of Dragun’s Instagram followers tried to call her out, she clapped back.

“Maybe you should learn your lesson sis and not hire a boyfriend at all and instead put your self out there and meet guys until one actually falls for you and not forcefully try to make a guy like you!” the Instagram user wrote.

Dragun replied, “never hired a boyfriend period. if i did i would’ve wrote it off in taxes.”

In a red carpet interview with Access Hollywood, she repeated her joke about hiring a boyfriend. “I had a little bit of problems with one boy in the past so I was like, ‘Why not just have three?’” Dragun said of her look. “It just complements the outfit, a little something casual.”

“I just wanted to enhance the Marilyn Monroe, old Hollywood glam and bring the VMAs back to what it really is — about being crazy,” she continued.

But Dr. Drew Pinsky, who was standing next to Dragun, may have taken the cake when he joked, “Do you want to put a collar around me?”

