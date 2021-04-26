Netflix Welcomes TikTok to Content Mix With New Series

✖

Netflix has ordered a reality series starring some of TikTok's top creators, and not everyone is excited for it. According to a report by The Verge, the new show will center around the "TikTok Hype House," where a handful of creators live and work together. The show has not gotten a title yet, nor a release date.

The Hype House was founded in December of 2019 by some of the most popular creators on TikTok. The TV series will star Kouvr Annon, Nikita Dragun, Sienna Mae Gomez, Chase Hudson, Larri Merritt, Thomas Petrou, Alex Warren and Jack Wright — each of whom has millions of followers. According to Netflix, the show will give viewers "the stories of the most popular personalities on social media as they come into their own, fall in love and tackle the next stage of their lives."

Notably, not all of the Hype House residents are listed as participants in the reality show. This includes Addison Rae, Daisy Keech and the sister Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. The four of them were some of the biggest names in the Hype House when it started, but have since left the residence and distanced themselves from its reputation.

Those creators might be skipping the reality series as they focus on their own spin-off projects. Rae has an exclusive podcast deal with Spotify, while the D'Amelio family has their own reality series in the works over at Hulu. In general, TikTok influencers are looking for ways to expand their reach beyond the platform and find places where it is easier to monetize.

netflix stocks after they announced their hype house show 🧍‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GAhkg3hdwJ — li ☻ misses harry ⁹⁴ (@91TEMPORARYFX) April 24, 2021

The announcement of the Hype House show was not a unanimous success with either Netflix subscribers or TikTok users, as both feared cross-contamination with the other. In fact, this weekend some social media users even speculated that Netflix stock was dropping in price specifically because of this announcement.

Hype House resident Alex Warren shut down this theory with a tweet of his own. He wrote: "I keep seeing rumors that our show caused Netflix stocks to drop. If you actually look at their stocks by a google search you'll see they dropped when they didn't meet their quarterly earnings. The day before."

Warren was likely correct that Netflix's presentation to investors the previous day had more to do with the stock prices than the Hype House announcement did. Netflix projected a gain of over 6 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, but only obtained 3.98 million. However, the streaming service had successes in other metrics during that time span and adjusted its goals going forward. Apparently, the TikTok reality show is a part of its bid to set it on the right track.