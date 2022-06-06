Nick Jonas Heads to ER After Injury

✖

Nick Jonas took an unplanned trip to the hospital on Sunday after he was injured during a softball game in California. Jonas' brother and bandmate Kevin Jonas was nearby and drove him to an Encino emergency room in his Land Rover. The Jonas Brothers were on a break from their short Las Vegas residency, which began at Dolby Live on Friday.

Jonas, 29, and his friends were playing in a softball game when one ball struck Jonas in the groin, reports Page Six. The "Jealous" singer dropped his glove and was limping off the diamond. Kevin was close by and took him to the hospital. Unfortunately, Jonas reportedly went to the wrong room first and dragged his foot to another area. By then, he appeared to be walking normally. Jonas made no mention of the situation on Instagram.

Jonas and his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, welcomed their daughter Malti via a surrogate in January. Malti was born prematurely and spent 100 days in the NCIU. "After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Jonas wrote on Instagram to mark Mother's Day. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is." Jonas included a photo of Chopra cradling Malti, but the parents added a white heart emoji to keep Malti's face private.

Jonas, Kevin, and Nick reunited once again for their brief Las Vegas residency, Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas. They performed on Friday and Saturday, and have three more dates planned for June 9, 10, and 11 at Dolby Live at Park MGM. They also set up a pop-up shop at the Authentic Memorabilia Pawn Shop Dollar Star, where items are only $1! However, the fans are all selected beforehand and they needed to submit videos through the content startup service Scriber. All of the items up for sale were used by the Jonas Brothers during their career.

"It kind of all started when we were going through our stuff the last two years," Joe told Entertainment Tonight. "We were looking at all these amazing items in our storage units and our homes and going, 'OK, these could probably be in somebody else's possession, and they would treasure them even more than we are just having them around.'"

The Jonas Brothers planned to perform in Las Vegas for a month in 2020, but those plans were scuttled by the pandemic, reports Billboard. Instead, they started their Remember This Tour in August 2021 with two dates in Vegas. Jonas also serves as a judge on NBC's Dancing With Myself, which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET.