Priyanka Chopra Returns to Social Media With Sunbathed Selfie After Welcoming Baby

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been quiet on social media lately, but she returned to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sunbathed selfie from inside her car. It was The Matrix Resurrections star's first post since she and husband Nick Jonas welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate last month. Jonas and Nick announced they welcomed a baby on Jan. 21.

Jonas' latest Instagram post features two car selfies, using the rearview mirror. In one picture, she wore sunglasses to show just how bright it was in Los Angeles Wednesday. "The light feels right," she wrote, adding a sparkles emoji. The post quickly earned over 1.8 million likes and over 5,000 comments.

Back on Jan. 21, the couple shared a statement about the newest addition to their family. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," they wrote. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on family. Thank you so much." The two have not revealed the baby's name or shared any photos.

"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider told PEOPLE after the news broke last month. "They are beyond excited." The insider added that the two have wanted a child "for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," the insider continued. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Jonas and Nick married in December 2018. While they were still dating, Jonas told PEOPLE she really wanted to have children. "I am a very live in the today, maximum live in the next two months kind of person," the actress said at the time. "But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."

Since Nick welcomed a daughter, all three members of the Jonas Brothers band have children now. Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner are parents to daughter Willa, 1. Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas are parents to daughters Valentina Angelina, 5, and Alena Rose, 7.