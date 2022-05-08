Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Post First Photo of Baby Girl After 100 Days in NICU

✖

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra used Mother's Day to celebrate the long-awaited arrival of their baby girl, Malti Marie, home. The baby girl's homecoming came after over 100 days in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).

To mark the special occasion, Chopra and Jonas posted the first photo of the baby on Instagram for fans to gush over. "On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," Chopra wrote in the caption of the photo. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

Chopra then took a moment to thank everybody who had a hand in making sure Baby Malti received the best care possible. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way," Chopra added. "Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let's get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

The stars took a moment to celebrate other mothers too on the special day, including her own. She also took a moment to single out Jonas for his support throughout it all. "Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you," Chopra continued. "Also.. there is no one I'd rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama [Nick Jonas] I love you."

Jonas and Chopra welcomed the baby back in January via surrogate. It represented the culmination of their relationship and marriage from back in 2018. Amid the three-day festivities and beyond, the couple made clear that becoming parents was an important goal.

"It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen," Chopra said in an interview with Tatler back in 2020. Congratulations to the couple, and here's hoping for great times ahead.