Camille Kostek Explains Why There Was 'No Hesitation' to Host New Series 'Dancing With Myself' (Exclusive)

✖

Camille Kostek continues to move up in Hollywood. Along with hosting the TBS show Wipeout and starring in the hit film Free Guy, the 30-year-old model and actress is hosting a new NBC competition series Dancing With Myself. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Kostek, who has a dancing background, explained why she wanted to be part of the show.

"I have to say, there was no hesitation when I found out that this opportunity had come about for me," Kostek exclusively told PopCulture. "And I mean, my hosting side of Camille and the other side of myself coming together as my worlds colliding. Getting to not only host on a dance stage, but getting to be a part of one of the creators alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy and Shakira was incredible. When I found out that extra element of getting to learn the dances, be a part of choreographing, and then teaching them to the audience and that a lot of our contestants would watch and learn from, the little Camille in me just bursted with excitement."

(Photo: NBC)

Dancing with Myself is a dance competition show, and a new group of dancers is displayed each week to compete in a series of high-energy challenges that are designed and demonstrated by Koshy, Jonas, Shakira and even Kostek. The contestants are isolated in their pods and have a short time to learn the routines and add their style while performing. There will be one winner at the end of each episode, and that person will return to have a chance to win $25,000.

Shakira is an executive producer of Dancing with Myself, and Kostek enjoyed working with her along with Koshy and Jonas. "I was definitely nervous and excited," Kostek said when talking about meeting Shakira for the first time. "A little bit of my fangirl came out. She always had the best outfits every day. And I remember, I will never forget, I think, for the rest of my life, her complimenting me on some of my looks, and it made me really happy. I was telling my stylist, 'We're going to keep this one.' So I'm just a huge fan and was one of those girls growing up, just watching her and learning how to shake my hips like Shakira."

One thing that stands out about Dancing with Myself is the competitors come from all walks of life. It's not as serious as some of the other dance competition shows on TV, which is something Kostek enjoys. "I think this is one of the coolest parts about the show is there's a lot of professional dance shows out there where there's people dancing their entire life for this moment," Kostek said. "And that's not what you're going to get on this show. There are some people who have incredible dance backgrounds and there's also some people who have fun dancing on different apps on their phones where they're just dancing with themselves to a little phone screen. So I know for some of them, it was definitely a challenge to take a stage and take the dance pods and really use their space and have fun with it and perform in front of a live audience, which ultimately is being filmed to go out nationwide." Dancing with Myself premieres on Tuesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.