Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Daughter's Name Revealed

✖

Months after Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, they have revealed their little one's name. TMZ reportedly obtained the birth certificate for the couple's daughter, who was born via surrogate, and it showcases that the child's name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Their daughter was born this past January at a hospital in San Diego.

According to the publication, baby Malti was born after 8 p.m. local time on January 15. As for the meaning behind the name, it typically means a small fragrant flower or moonlight. It is reportedly of Sanskrit, Indian origin. Chopra previously confirmed that she and Jonas welcomed their first child together. Although, she did not share too many details aside from the fact that their baby was born via surrogate. Upon announcing the news, she wrote, "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Jonas and Chopra exchanged vows back in December 2018. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the couple hopes to have "at least two children." The new parents have also addressed the topic on several other occasions. In January 2021, Chopra told The Sunday Times that she and her husband wanted "as many [kids] as possible." A month after she shared that statement, Jonas also talked about their family plans. During an interview with Extra, he said that he and Chopra did plan on having kids and that they would be "blessed" to have a family of their own.

"We'd be blessed with any child, son or daughter or anything. Just knocking [on] wood that it happens," Jonas said. "I'm sure her mother will want to weigh in [on names], and my family would want to weigh in too." A little less than a year after they wed, Chopra spoke with Vogue India about her relationship with Jonas and their plans for the future. She had two major plans — buying a house and having a baby.

"For me home is wherever I'm happy, as long as I have the people I love around me," she said. "I have homes in Mumbai and New York, which are very vertical cities. LA is more horizontal. Buying a home and having a baby are on my to-do list." Three years later, Chopra can officially cross having a baby off of her to-do list.